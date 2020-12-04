Diario Judío México - ¡Feliz diciembre! Este boletín será breve pero contiene un par de datos importantes. Primero, ¡el último día para comprar un paquete de registro con descuento para el Programa intensivo de lengua y cultura yiddish de invierno no es su habitual es el viernes 4 de diciembre! Si desea participar en nuestro programa de invierno yiddish, ¡actúe ahora para obtener un lugar en una de nuestras clases!

En segundo lugar, algunos de ustedes han preguntado acerca de donar a nuestra campaña Giving Tuesday, por lo que hemos incluido más información sobre cómo pueden donar a continuación, así como información sobre la deducibilidad de impuestos.

Todos los detalles sobre estas actualizaciones se pueden encontrar a continuación. ¡Como siempre, gracias por tu apoyo!

¡Hay mucho más por explorar! Consulte el calendario de YAAANA para mantenerse actualizado sobre todos nuestros eventos, clases y círculos de lectura: https://yaaana.com/2020/11/13/events-calendar/

Programa de Cultura – 6 al 20 de diciembre

ÚLTIMO DÍA PARA 10% DE DESCUENTO – VIERNES 4 DE DICIEMBRE!

¡Por solo un día más, obtenga un 10% de descuento en cualquier paquete que compre cuando use el código Special250991 al finalizar la compra! Este código está activo hasta el viernes 4 de diciembre. Todos los detalles del programa, incluido cómo comprar paquetes de clases, se pueden encontrar en los enlaces a continuación.

Lea aquí las clases que ofreceremos como parte del programa y sus respectivos instructores.

¿Está interesado en participar únicamente en el programa cultural?

Regístrate aquí: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-yiddish-through-song-tickets-127949888561?fbclid=IwAR3HgFM_aFIONJXoAtYmBLkl7e0Ma-OoG-fpApdSCkNQVe5CnG1zc5RO6Uc

Check out our Intensive Winter Program’s coverage in Forverts and local press:

Forverts article: https://forward.com/yiddish/458744/advanced-winter-course-with-sheva-zucker/

Article in SD Jewish World: https://www.sdjewishworld.com/2020/11/05/yaaana-offers-courses-on-yiddish-language-songs/

We are looking for volunteers! If you are not able to attend the program due to financial constraints, contact us to find out how you can participate free of charge while volunteering or interning for YAAANA. Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

YAAANA’S GIVING TUESDAY CAMPAIGN: A REQUEST FOR DONATIONS

Last Tuesday was Giving Tuesday, and YAAANA launched a fundraising campaign to help cover administrative costs and support us in expanding our programming, especially for our Yiddish classes for kids of all ages and fluency. We love what we do and we are committed to providing Yiddish education to the public and advancing contemporary Yiddish culture. With your help, we can continue to fulfill our mission while ensuring our organization is the best it can be.

It is not too late to donate! If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to YAAANA , you can do so via our Jewcer campaign: https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Note: You may also make donations through our PayPal and via check. The transaction fees will be lower although these donations will not be tax-deductible.

If you would like to donate through PayPal, you can do so here:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/yaaana2020

If you would like to donate via check, please email us at [email protected], and we will give you exact instructions on how to do so.

We are truly grateful for your generosity and support thus far and for donations of any amount that we receive for Giving Tuesday. Thank you for thinking of YAAANA!

For any questions or concerns, please email us at [email protected]. We hope to see you at our classes and events! If you want to save money on Paypal fees, Eventbrite, or Eventbee fees, send us a check! If you are interested in that payment option, please email [email protected]

Enjoy our educational and artistic offerings,

The YAAANA team

www.yaaana.org