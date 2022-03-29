There is a cruel war raging in Ukraine conducted by the Russian omnipotent Vladimir Putin. I believe the purpose of it

is his insane desire to incorporate more countries into his dictatorship.

The Ukrainians are being attacked while the oppressed Russian citizens have nothing to say because they are frightened by the government albeit their own.

What has Israel done to help Ukraine? For one, they have set up emergency hospitals in the war zone so that the wounded or ill can recieve free first-class medical care by Israeli physicians, nurses, and technologists.

There are now 3 of these hospitals. How many are donated by the so-called Palestinians? How much assistance providing food or other services? The answer is 0. Of course, these people are on Russia’s side. Let’s not forget, groups such as BDS, Peace Now, J Street and Jewish Voice for Peace who cherish the Palestinians and are horrified if one terrorist gets killed or arrested. They also have nothing nice to say about Israel and their people.

This of course is not the first time Israel has sent emergency medical assistance to a war-torn country or one suffering after a natural disaster.

I can't think of anything that can change these groups because even when the righteous Jews/Israel are in front of their eyes, they still choose to ignore every single act of decency. Instead, they make up lies so that it can make it to antisemitic news media.

Nonetheless, Israel/Jews can hold their heads up high! They are doing more than most nations in their part of helping Ukraine as well as receiving Jews as well as non - Jews into their country.

Perhaps one day, during some soul searching, these antisemites will appreciate all that Israel has provided to enhance even their own lives.

While the groupies try their best to harm Israel, the world is changing in front of their eyes. There is a growing influence, Israel is having in the world. The Summit between Arab countries and Israel indicates Israel’s power, plus their mediation between Ukraine and Russia. That is also power.