There is a cruel war raging in Ukraine conducted by the Russian omnipotent Vladimir Putin. I believe the purpose of it
is his insane desire to incorporate more countries into his dictatorship.
The Ukrainians are being attacked while the oppressed Russian citizens have nothing to say because they are frightened by the government albeit their own.

What has Israel done to help Ukraine? For one, they have set up emergency hospitals in the war zone so that the wounded or ill can recieve free first-class medical care by Israeli physicians, nurses, and technologists.

There are now 3 of these hospitals. How many are donated by the so-called Palestinians? How much assistance providing food or other services? The answer is 0. Of course, these people are on Russia’s side. Let’s not forget, groups such as BDS, Peace Now, J Street and Jewish Voice for Peace who cherish the Palestinians and are horrified if one terrorist gets killed or arrested. They also have nothing nice to say about Israel and their people.
This of course is not the first time Israel has sent emergency medical assistance to a war-torn country or one suffering after a natural disaster.

I can't think of anything that can change these groups because even when the righteous Jews/Israel are in front of their eyes, they still choose to ignore every single act of decency. Instead, they make up lies so that it can make it to antisemitic news media.

Nonetheless, Israel/Jews can hold their heads up high! They are doing more than most nations in their part of helping Ukraine as well as receiving Jews as well as non - Jews into their country.

Perhaps one day, during some soul searching, these antisemites will appreciate all that Israel has provided to enhance even their own lives.

While the groupies try their best to harm Israel, the world is changing in front of their eyes. There is a growing influence, Israel is having in the world. The Summit between Arab countries and Israel indicates Israel’s power, plus their mediation between Ukraine and Russia. That is also power.

The power of laughter: IDF medical clown volunteers with Ukrainian refugees

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anterior¿Por qué mienten las parejas?
Artículo siguiente¿Te imaginas ser un niño llorando en su soledad y viajando en este mismo vagón? - Visita al Museo de Memoria y Tolerancia
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor