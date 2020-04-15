Queremos que estos días aproveches tu tiempo y disfrutes, aprendas y te entretengas con las selecciones de contenido de Diariojudio.com y nuestros sitos asociados

Cada día te haremos llegar diferentes recomendaciones.

Si tú quieres ver algo en especial o recibir alguna sugerencia en especial, avísanos y con gusto lo buscaremos entre nuestro amplio acervo de contenidos.

Ahora siéntate, relájate y disfruta de: Canción “Chasal Siddur Pesach/ L’Shana Haba’a” interpretada por Deborah Katchko-Gray

Esta canción forma parte de un repertorio de 16 canciones del disco “Passover Seder Songs”, interpretada por la cantora litúrgica Deborah Katchko-Gray. Esté Usted pendiente cada día o subscríbase para recibir canciones vía correo electrónico. Un maravilloso CD para disfrutar en familia en Peisaj.

Si Usted desea adquirir este CD en línea, oprima aquí.

Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray: Pioneer Cantor

A fourth generation cantor and the second to serve a conservative synagogue, since 1999, Temple Shearith Israel in Ridgefield has been her spiritual home. Her Music Shabbat programs with the TSI Adult Choir, TSI Talented Teens and guest artists are popular in the community. Deborah founded the Women Cantors’ Network in l982, a national organization of 300 members. Her archives are housed in the National Museum of American Jewish History where two items are permanently displayed. The American Jewish Archives houses her complete archives.

Spirited and soulful programs and concerts of Jewish music are happily shared with congregations, Scholar in Residence programs and community events.

Her recordings and Katchko Songbook are used and enjoyed widely.

She teaches hazzanut via Skype for the European Academy of Jewish Liturgy. She has published, Jewish Huck Embroidery, using Swedish Weaving to create heirloom tallitot. Deborah’s classes, “Stitch and Kvitch” have inspired dozens of people to make tallitot.

She is an International Vice President of Cantors for Women of the Wall, a member of the Clergy Task Force of Jewish Women International and active with MERCAZ, an Israel Advocacy group of United Synagogue. Deborah has served on the Executive Council of the Cantors Assembly. She is a member of the American Conference of Cantors, Cantors Assembly and past president of the Women Cantors’ Network.

Cantor Debbie is a cellist with the Danbury Community Orchestra.

Deborah has four sons, and with her husband, Dr. F. Scott Gray raise 6 sons with one adorable grandson.

For more information, please visit: www.cantordebbie.com