Letters

A malignant congresswoman from the State of Minnesota is again trying to reduce the US help for Israel, based on their poor treatment of the Gazans and Westbankers. She refers to the both as living in occupied territory, receiving bad treatment, and of course talks about their human rights.

To be easily noticed, this genius of Betsy McCollum, et al, by the way from the same state as Ilhan Omar (which makes me wonder what is Minnesota breeding) is another antisemite.I am also very curious to know how these two persons were elected. There is nothing in their curriculum that should have permitted them to represent anyone, much less a State.

Most notorious is that to both McCollum and Omar, the Gazans and Westbankers are angels. There is nowhere in their demands for monetary aide regarding their terminating payments to terrorists, or assassins or suicide bombers or rockets from those areas, which constantly have the Israelis full of concern and terror. If these two were to really want to combine the aide money along with behavior modification, then they would have a much larger list of requirements before speaking badly about Israel and offering money (which the Abbas government steals anyway). Remember Arafat had a $1Billion bank account of which half allowed his widow to remain in France.

J Street and J Voice for Peace, among others, again are in agreement with these nuts' proposals. However, AIPAC and others are challenging McCollum's proposals. What is most important is that all major, honestly pro-Jewish associations start a campaign to defund J Street and J Voice for Peace, the latter being a big motivator for embolding antisemitism in colleges.

These congress people are obviously not alone in their stance against Israel. There is a Colorado House of Representative person named Iman Jodeh who has a mouth full of antisemitism. Yes, Rashida Tlaib is part of the group.

Pablo Nankin, MD

