Letters

Diario Judío México - The Democratic presidential contender Sanders has made it clear from the beginning of his campaign that although he says that he is a Jew, his priorities seem to be, in my opinion – is the removal of the State of Israel from the map. It is my understanding that he wholeheartedly endorses that he calls the Westbankers and Gazans should be able to move wherever they desire and take over Israel… as implicated in the Palestinian Charter.

Mr. Sanders lies about his affiliations with BDS. Those persons were actually sitting behind him during his campaign and pictures were being taken of them all.

Mr. Sanders is also associated with Linda Sarsour, one of the worst anti-Semites in the USA, (she is a favorite of J street). Of course, he is endorsed by the anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar and Tlaib Rashid.

If you need more anti-Israel and anti-Jewish actions, just look at his newly appointed “Director Of Jewish Outreach,” Joel Rubin,…, who in my opinion is a real piece of “drek” (trash). The J in Joel is probably the reason why he co-started J Street. That is a seriously harmful group of individuals who, in my opinion, their only ambition is to diminish Israel’s capacity to progress, decrease their right to defend themselves, increase the power of the West Bankers and Gazans to ensure they “push Israel into the sea.”

Their main activities along with J Voice for Peace include BDS and other anti-Semitic actions at the universities.

Mr. Sanders has no Judaic legacy as none of his sons are Jewish. So much for his Jewishkait (attachment to Judaism).

I encourage all, whether Jewish or not, to take note of what this man is really about and the company he keeps. Perhaps then, they will stop voting for him and donating as well as to these harmful organizations. He is a horrific detriment to the Jews as well as to the USA with his socialistic ideas…..but more on this later.