Letters

Diario Judío México - The Democratic presidential contender Sanders has made it clear from the beginning of his campaign that although he says that he is a Jew, his priorities seem to be, in my opinion – is the removal of the State of from the map. It is my understanding that he wholeheartedly endorses that he calls the Westbankers and Gazans should be able to move wherever they desire and take over … as implicated in the Palestinian Charter.

Mr. Sanders lies about his affiliations with BDS. Those persons were actually sitting behind him during his campaign and pictures were being taken of them all.

Mr. Sanders is also associated with Linda Sarsour, one of the worst anti-Semites in the USA, (she is a favorite of J street). Of course, he is endorsed by the anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar and Tlaib Rashid.

If you need more anti- and anti-Jewish actions, just look at his newly appointed “Director Of Jewish Outreach,” Joel Rubin,…, who in my opinion is a real piece of “drek” (trash). The J in Joel is probably the reason why he co-started J Street. That is a seriously harmful group of individuals who, in my opinion, their only ambition is to diminish ’s capacity to progress, decrease their right to defend themselves, increase the power of the West Bankers and Gazans to ensure they “push into the sea.”

Their main activities along with J Voice for Peace include BDS and other anti-Semitic actions at the universities.

Mr. Sanders has no Judaic legacy as none of his sons are Jewish. So much for his Jewishkait (attachment to Judaism).

I encourage all, whether Jewish or not, to take note of what this man is really about and the company he keeps. Perhaps then, they will stop voting for him and donating as well as to these harmful organizations. He is a horrific detriment to the Jews as well as to the USA with his socialistic ideas…..but more on this later.

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

Artículo anteriorInforme: EE.UU. intentó eliminar a otro comandante iraní en Yemen
Artículo siguienteEl dogma de la enfermedad mental…
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor