Diario Judío México - Nos complace anunciar el estreno mundial de un nuevo Zoom play experimental Korone bajo nayer “normal” (Corona y la nueva “Normalidad”). La obra de un acto está inspirada en el Kraft (Power) de 1930 de Leah K. Hofman. La obra se representará en yiddish. Se dispondrá de traducción al inglés.

¡Rejuvenezcamos el teatro Yiddish!

Domingo 30 de agosto, 2020.

1:00 San Diego/Tijuana

3:00 PM Ciudad de México

4:00 PM Nueva York

9:00 PM en el Reino Unido

10:00 PM en la mayor parte de Europa

11:00 PM en Israel

Precio: $ 8 dlls. por boleto

¿Preguntas? Escribe a [email protected]

Este programa se realiza en colaboración con Yugntruf – Youth for Yiddish.

Intérpretes:

Stephen Olgin como Corona

Pam Singer como Internet

Sasha Hofman como trabajadora esencial

Elena Luchina como Madame Netflix

Susanne Katchko como Facebook

German Alonso como Twitter

Tanja Yakovleva como Instagram

Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh como Baby Tiktok

