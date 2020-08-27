Diario Judío México - Nos complace anunciar el estreno mundial de un nuevo Zoom play experimental Korone bajo nayer “normal” (Corona y la nueva “Normalidad”). La obra de un acto está inspirada en el Kraft (Power) de 1930 de Leah K. Hofman. La obra se representará en . Se dispondrá de traducción al inglés.

¡Rejuvenezcamos el teatro !

Domingo 30 de agosto, 2020.
1:00 San Diego/Tijuana
3:00 PM Ciudad de México
4:00 PM Nueva York
9:00 PM en el Reino Unido
10:00 PM en la mayor parte de
11:00 PM en

Precio: $ 8 dlls. por boleto
¿Preguntas? Escribe a [email protected]
Este programa se realiza en colaboración con Yugntruf – Youth for .

Intérpretes:

  • Stephen Olgin como Corona
  • Pam Singer como Internet
  • Sasha Hofman como trabajadora esencial
  • Elena Luchina como Madame Netflix
  • Susanne Katchko como Facebook
  • German Alonso como Twitter
  • Tanja Yakovleva como Instagram
  • Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh como Baby Tiktok

This Thursday, August 27th, at 11 a.m. PDT, Reb Noyekh will continue teaching us sexual vocabulary: https://yaaana.com/2020/05/18/yaaana-reading-club/

Sheva Zucker’s new class series Poets of Pain and Passion: Kadya Molodowsky and Anna Margolin starts on September 9th: https://yaaana.com/2020/08/27/poets-of-pain-and-passion/

Feel free to check out our classes on different levels:

https://yaaana.com/current-upcoming-classes/, Yiddish reading circles on different levels: https://yaaana.com/2020/05/18/yaaana-reading-club/, and Yiddish Yoga with English translation: https://yaaana.com/2020/06/24/yiddish-yoga/

We are still looking for volunteers who can help us with ’s administrative tasks starting in September. volunteers and interns get free access to all activities. 

If you want to save money on Paypal fees, Eventbrite, or Eventbee fees, send us a check! If you are interested in that payment option, please email [email protected].

Enjoy our Yiddish educational offer! 
The team
www.yaaana.org


SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor