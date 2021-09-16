We wish all our members and supporters:

May you be sealed in the Book of Life!

May you have a good year!

May you have an easy fast! (if you fast, that is)

And a good holiday!

מיר ווינטשן אַלע אונדזערע מיטגלידער און שטיצערס:

אַ גמר חתימה טובֿה!

אַ גמר טובֿ!

מע זאָל זיך אויסבעטן אַ גוט יאָר!

איר זאָלט האָבן אַ גרינגן תּענית! (אויב איר פֿאַסט)

און אַ גוטן יום־טובֿ!

MIR VINTShN ÁLE ÚNDZERE MÍTGLIDER UN ShTÍTSERS:

A GMAR KhSÍME TÓYVE!

A GMAR TOV!

ME ZOL ZIKh ÓYSBETN A GUT YOR!

IR ZOLT HOBN A GRINGN TÓNES! (OYB IR FAST)

UN A GUTN YÓNTEF!

break the fast: אָפּפֿאַסטן

[ÓPFASTN]

eat before the fast: פֿאַרפֿאַסטן

[FARFÁSTN]

fast (n.): דער תּענית, ־⁠ים

[DER TÓNES, TANÉYSIM]

fast (v.): פֿאַסטן

[FASTN]

Kapores/Kaparot (atonement ritual): כּפּרות

[KAPÓRES]

Kol Nidre: דער) כּל־נדרי)

[(DER) KOLNÍDRE]

last meal before the Yom Kippur fast: די סעודה־המפֿסקת

[DI SÚDE-HAMAFSÉKES]

Neilah (last segment of the Yom Kippur prayers): די נעילה

[DI NÍLE]

prayer of confession (on Yom Kippur): דער על־⁠חטא

[DER ALKhÉT]

recite Yizkor (memorial prayer): זאָגן יזכּור

[ZOGN YÍSKER]

repent (for): (חרטה האָבן (אױף); תּשובֿה טאָן (אױף); שלאָגן זיך על־⁠חטא (אױף

[KhARÓTE HOBN (AF); TShÚVE TON (AF); ShLOGN ZIKh ALKhÉT (AF)]

say the prayer of confession on Yom Kippur: זאָגן <שלאָגן זיך> על־⁠חטא

[ZOGN ALKhÉT]

yahrtzeit/memorial candle: דאָס יאָרצײַט־ליכט

[DOS YÓRTSAYT-LIKhT]

Yizkor (memorial prayer): דער) יזכּור)

[(DER) YÍSKER]

Yom Kippur: דער יום־⁠כּיפּור

[DER YONKÍPER/YOMKÍPER]