Cuando los niños están inquietos, siempre es una buena idea llevarlos al patio de recreo y dejarlos correr.

ווען קינדער זענען אומרויִק איז תּמיד אַ גוטער פּלאַן זיי צו פֿירן אין שפּילפּלאַץ און לאָזן אַרומלויפֿן‮.

מײַן אייניקל האָט ליב זיך צו הוידען אויף דער הוידלקע און קריכן אויף דער קריכלקע‮.

My granddaughter loves to swing on the swing and climb on the monkey bars.

י‮אַנקעלע האָט זיך אַזוי לאַנג געשפּילט אין זאַמדקאַסטן אַז ס׳האָט זיך פֿון אים ממש געשיט זאַמד ווען ער האָט זיך אויסגעטאָן די הויזן.

Yankele played in the sandbox so long that sand literally poured out of his pants when he took them off.

And to help with the playground mood, here’s a link to listen to

Adrienne Cooper singing “Hoydlke”

from Di grine katshke (Living Traditions, 1997)

carousel/merry-go-round: די קאַרוסעל, ־⁠ן

[DI KARUSÉL, -⁠N]

climb (down): אַראָפּ)קריכן)

[(ARÓP)KRIKhN]

climb (up): אַרױפֿ)קריכן)

[(ARÚF)KRIKhN]